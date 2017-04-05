US senators urge Tillerson to meet with activists in Russia

Tillerson is due to visit Russia for talks expected to touch on the nation's annexation of Crimea, its deployment of a land-based cruise missile and its role in Syria's civil war.



While there, he should also meet with civil society activists, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in the letter.



Tillerson, who has taken four trips abroad during his two months in office, has so far not engaged in the "public diplomacy" in which previous Republican and Democratic secretaries of state took part.



In Moscow, both Republican and Democratic secretaries of state have met with civic leaders at Spaso House, the U.S. ambassador's stately residence.

