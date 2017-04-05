Royals join London attack victims at Westminster service

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined first responders and people injured in the March 22 terror attack in London for a multi-faith service Wednesday meant to underscore the nation's resolve to remain united despite adversity.



Some 1,800 people took part in the service at Westminster Abbey, just a few hundred meters (yards) from where Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians before fatally stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.



The other people killed were police constable Keith Palmer, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and school administrator Aysha Frade, 44 .



Police shot the 52-year-old Masood dead after he stabbed Palmer in a Parliament courtyard.



Prince William, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry met in private with the victims.

...