US judge looks into Giuliani's role in Iran sanctions case

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said he needed extra information to ensure that conflicts of interest did not prevent Giuliani and and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey from effectively representing Reza Zarrab, who is in U.S. custody.



Benjamin Brafman, an attorney for Zarrab, said at a court hearing on Tuesday that Giuliani and Mukasey were working on a "diplomatic solution" to the case and would not represent Zarrab in court.



Berman also ordered Brafman to submit a description of the relationship between Giuliani's law firm and Turkey, including any involvement by Giuliani himself.



Brafman had previously argued that Zarrab's communications with Giuliani and Mukasey were confidential.

