St. Petersburg attack amateurish, flawed: experts

A Russian suicide bomber who killed 14 people in an attack on a St. Petersburg metro train conducted an amateurish, semibungled operation, probably with guidance but no direct support from outside backers, five security experts who reviewed publicly available evidence from the blast site told Reuters. Russian investigators Tuesday identified the bomber as Akbarzhon Jalilov, from the city of Osh in mainly Muslim Kyrgyzstan, saying he had also left a bomb that was found at another metro station before it went off.



That unexploded bomb, according to the experts who reviewed a photograph of it in Russian media, was a low-tech homemade device, made locally with sugar and other readily available ingredients, and an improvised, noncommercial detonator.



Russian media have cited law enforcement officials as saying Jalilov had radical Islamist links, raising the possibility that his attack was inspired by Daesh, which has never struck a major Russian city.



No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, but Russia has been on alert for attacks in response to its actions in Syria, where it is supporting troops loyal to President Bashar Assad against Western-backed armed groups as well as hard-line Islamists.

