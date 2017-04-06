Macron clashes with Le Pen in debate

Centrist Emmanuel Macron kept his position as favorite to win France's presidential election after a televised debate Tuesday night in which he clashed sharply with his rival, Marine Le Pen, over Europe, just 19 days before the election.



Macron was seen as having the best political program, according to a snap survey that also placed him as the second most convincing performer in a four-hour marathon that involved all 11 candidates.



Le Pen lagged in fourth place behind Macron and Francois Fillon.



Macron was seen in the same poll as having the best program of all the candidates by 23 percent of viewers, followed by Melenchon, whose ratings have been rising since the first televised debate in March, to the detriment of Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon.



While the Elabe poll did not show voting intentions, other surveys have consistently shown Macron and Le Pen qualifying for the May 7 runoff and Macron winning it.

