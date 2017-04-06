Factory worker creates sparks at election debate

A messy-haired Ford car factory worker in a baggy sweater stole the limelight during France's heated election debate Tuesday night.



The man, Philippe Poutou, was not a member of the audience. He was a candidate from the far-left New Anticapitalist Party, on stage with 10 other candidates just three weeks ahead of the first poll.



With support of half a percent in an IFOP poll, he has virtually no chance of winning the presidency in the two-round election April 23 and May 7 .



Nonetheless, with an unpolished freshness and childlike grin, he accused Republican candidate Francois Fillon, 63, and National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, 48, of sullying the moral character of politics.

...