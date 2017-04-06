Trump ejects Bannon from National Security Council

President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier, controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.



A senior White House official said Wednesday that Bannon was initially placed on the National Security Council after Trump's inauguration as a measure to ensure implementation of the president's vision, including efforts to downsize and streamline operations at the NSC.



Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was at the helm of the NSC at the time, but the official said Bannon's role had nothing to do with the troubles facing Flynn, who was asked to resign in early February for misleading the administration about his communication with Russian officials.

