Trump drops Steve Bannon from National Security Council

U.S. President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council Wednesday, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security discussions.



Trump's overhaul of the NSC, confirmed by a White House official, also elevated General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence who heads all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.



Bannon, who was chief executive of Trump's presidential campaign in the months leading to his election in November, in some respects represents Trump's "America First" nationalistic voice, helping fuel his anti-Washington fervor and pushing for the president to part ways at times with mainstream Republicans.



A Trump confidant said Bannon remained as influential as ever.



The White House official said Bannon was no longer needed on the NSC after the departure of Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.



The official said Bannon had been placed on the NSC originally as a check on Flynn and had only attended one of the NSC's regular meetings.

