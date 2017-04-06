Australia warns of Gallipoli terror threat

Australia Thursday warned terrorists could target Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey this month, and urged travelers to avoid Ankara and Istanbul.



The emotive event on April 25 remembers the heroism and sacrifice of Australians and New Zealanders during World War I and their campaign against the Ottoman Empire in 1915 .



Hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders annually make the trip to Gallipoli to mark the amphibious assaults on the peninsula in what is now western Turkey.

