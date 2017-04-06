Little progress reining in N.Korea, US commander says before Trump-Xi summit

Diplomatic and economic measures taken to rein in North Korea's missile program have not had the desired effect, a senior U.S. military commander said Thursday after the North's latest test triggered a flurry of calls among world leaders.



U.S President Donald Trump led calls with leaders and senior officials from Japan and South Korea Thursday to discuss the latest provocation from Pyongyang, hours before Trump begins a much-anticipated summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



North Korea's nuclear and missile programs will be high on the agenda when Trump and Xi meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida later Thursday, with anger in Beijing simmering over the deployment of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.



Trump has repeatedly said he wants China to do more to exert its economic influence over its unpredictable ally in Pyongyang to restrain its nuclear and missile programs, but China denies it has any overriding influence on North Korea.

