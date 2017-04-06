Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief

Turkmenistan's president has fired the head of the oil and gas sector that accounts for over 90 percent of the isolated country's exports, state media reported Thursday.



The newspaper cited President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as complaining of "shortcomings in supervision" of the sector on the part of Kakayev, who took the job in 2015 after holding several other high profile energy-related positions in the state over the last two decades.



Maksat Babayev, who headed the country's state energy champion Turkmengaz, will now take over one of the most important positions in a country where Berdymukhamedov is both president and head of the cabinet.

