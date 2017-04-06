Australia takes Apple to court over 'refusing service' claims

Apple was Thursday taken to court by Australia's consumer watchdog for violating laws by allegedly refusing to look at or repair some iPads and iPhones previously serviced by a third party.



The proceedings, against Apple Pty Limited and its U.S.-based parent Apple Inc, were brought on behalf of 275 consumers.



Apple in Australia had no immediate response.



The legal action is likely to be closely watched globally, amid concerns raised by consumer advocates about Error 53, which they claim makes devices unworkable if they were repaired by a third-party.



Sims said companies must remember that consumer rights extended to software or software updates on goods they sell.

