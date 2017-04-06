Thai king signs junta's new constitution

Thailand's king signed a new military-backed constitution Thursday that strengthens the army's hand in government and puts the country on the path to polls after three years of junta rule.



Opponents say the new document means any polls, whose date keeps slipping, will only offer Thais a form of neutered democracy with a fully appointed senate and tough controls on elected politicians.



An official then read the charter's preamble.



Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a politics expert at Chulalongkorn University, said the document is a far cry from Thailand's most liberal charter, the 1997 so-called "People's Constitution".



In addition to an appointed upper house, the new constitution bolsters the powers of the country's interventionist constitutional court and makes it easier to impeach a civilian leader.

...