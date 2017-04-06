Two suspected ISIS members arrested in Philippines

The Filipino official said Al-Dhafiri would be deported to Kuwait while Zina would be sent back to Qatar from where she entered the Philippines.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has previously warned that ISIS members might make their way into the Southeast Asian nation by infiltrating its Muslim communities, concentrated in the south of the largely Catholic country.



The Philippines has been battling for years with Muslim extremist groups in the remote southern region, some of whom have since pledged allegiance to ISIS.

