Britain's Labour in turmoil over Hitler row

Britain's main opposition Labour Party was in turmoil Thursday just weeks before local elections, after deciding not to expel a senior party member who made comments about Adolf Hitler and Zionism.



Deputy leader Tom Watson said the "incomprehensible" decision by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) not to throw out former London mayor Ken Livingstone brought "shame on us all".



The disarray comes ahead of the May 4 local authority elections in Britain, with Labour trailing badly in the opinion polls.



Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said Labour had failed Britain's Jews.



Livingstone is a long-time ally of fellow veteran leftist Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, and claims restive Labour MPs were trying to undermine Corbyn by attacking him.

...