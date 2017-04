European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker hit out Thursday at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over an anti-EU questionnaire campaign launched by Budapest.



Juncker was referring to an event last month when Orban joined other EU leaders and signed a special declaration to mark the 60th anniversary of the EU's founding Treaty of Rome.



Juncker called Orban a "dictator" at an EU summit in 2015 -- a remark Orban's spokesman later said was part of banter between the two men.

...