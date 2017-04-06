Macron, Le Pen still lead French polls, leftwing maverick is wild card

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen still hold a firm lead over the pack in France's presidential election, polls show, with a surging left-winger becoming a wild card in the race.



An Opinionway poll on Thursday showed Le Pen and Macron taking 25 and 24 percent of the first round vote respectively, with the ex-banker beating the National Front leader by 60 to her 40 percent in the runoff -- a scenario largely unchanged in polls since mid-February.



Though Opinionway gave Fillon a higher, unchanged rating of 20 percent, it also had Melenchon on a higher rating of 16 percent, up one percentage point on its previous poll.



Melenchon appears to be gaining votes from Hamon, who is struggling to stay above a 10 percent rating in the polls, but he is also getting votes from further afield.

