Famed astronaut John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington

The flag-draped casket of John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, was covered in plastic to protect it from a steady rain as it was carried on a horse-drawn caisson to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.



Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at age 95, was laid to rest Thursday in a private burial at Arlington attended by relatives and invited guests. His family scheduled the service for what would have been John and Annie Glenn's 74th wedding anniversary.



Thousands of mourners also visited his casket as it lay in repose at the Ohio Statehouse for a longer period than assassinated President Abraham Lincoln and others in history.



Those close to the family said they felt a sense of duty in allowing the public to mark Glenn's passing with the Ohio events, but Thursday's burial service was intended as a more personal mourning.



Six Marine pallbearers in dress uniforms carried Glenn's casket to the gravesite and set it down before carefully folding the flag.

