Venezuela opposition keeps up pressure in streets

Tens of thousands of demonstrators heeded opposition calls to take to the streets of Venezuela's capital on Thursday, blocking the city's main artery to protest what they say was an attempted coup by the government of Nicolas Maduro.



Bodyguards escorted opposition leaders through the crowds.



President Nicolas Maduro instructed the court to roll back that ruling a few days later, but opposition leaders said the attempt to invalidate a branch of power revealed the administration's true dictatorial nature.



In response to the protests called for Thursday, the government created a traffic jam of its own, closing more than a dozen Caracas metro stations and staging its own counter-protest in the heart of the city.

...