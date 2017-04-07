Over there, but still here: World War I innovations endure

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, and some of the innovations that were developed or came into wide use during the conflict are still with us today.



America entered nearly three years after the war began, joining Britain, France and Russia in the fight against Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.



It forced opposing forces to dig hundreds of kilometers of trenches, with a deadly "no man's land" in between where soldiers could get mowed down.



This kind of fighting was unfamiliar to most American forces, who had been trained in the tactics of mobile warfare, always advancing.



In September 1918, a 32-year-old Army lieutenant colonel named George Patton led a U.S. tank unit into battle for the first time.



Outrage over the use of chemicals weapons in World War I led to the 1925 Geneva Protocol treaty that banned the use of chemical or biological weapons in armed conflicts.



The outcry from the U.S. over the attack prompted Germany to shift much of its submarine attacks elsewhere. But the Germans resumed submarine attacks in early 1917 and sank several U.S. vessels, one of the key reasons for America entering the war.

