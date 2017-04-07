Wave of violence rocks restive Thai south

Nearly two dozen bomb and arson attacks erupted across Thailand's insurgency-torn south shortly after midnight, the army said Friday, causing widespread blackouts but no casualties in the Muslim-majority region.



The border provinces have sizzled with violence for over a decade as ethnic Malay rebels battle Thai troops for more autonomy from the Buddhist-majority state.



The southern region has been hit with a string of suspected rebel assaults since that fatal shooting on March 29, including one that saw around 30 militants open fire on a police checkpoint in Yala province, injuring 12 officers.



The shadowy insurgent movement rarely claims attacks and is believed to have several factions.

