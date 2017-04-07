India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

India will buy nearly $2 billion worth of weapons technology from Israel in what's being described as the "largest defence contract" ever signed by the military exporting giant.



India has signed several big-ticket defense deals since Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party stormed to power in 2014 .



Last year India signed a contract to buy 36 Rafale twin-engine fighter jets from France for 7.9 billion euros ($8.8 billion) after major delays and obstacles over the cost and assembly of the planes in India.

...