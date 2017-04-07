ETA weapons handed over to 'civil society' in France

The Basque separatist group ETA, which has promised to give up all its remaining arms by Saturday, has handed over the weapons to "civil society" in France, one of them told AFP Friday.



In Madrid, the government Saturday dismissed ETA disarmament as a unilateral affair and bluntly warned that the group -- which it denounces as a terror organisation --- could expect "nothing" in return.



ETA, blamed for the deaths of 829 people in a string of bombings and shootings on both sides of the Franco-Spanish border, says it gave up its armed campaign in 2011 .



ETA is still considered a terrorist group by the European Union.



In a newly published letter, ETA said the process of disarmament had been "difficult", praising the Basque authorities while accusing Spain and France of being "stubborn".

