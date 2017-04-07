Sinn Fein demands new Northern Ireland elections if talks fail

Northern Ireland should hold new elections if parties fail to reach agreement on forming a new government by a deadline next week, a senior member of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Friday, after a week of talks he said brought little progress.



New elections would leave the British province without a government for two more months during Britain's crucial talks to exit the European Union, and would give Sinn Fein a chance to become the largest party in Northern Ireland for the first time.



The DUP has said Sinn Fein is asking for too much because it wants the talks to fail.

