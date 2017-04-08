Basque separatists ETA announce disarmament

Basque separatist group ETA, which waged a bloody campaign for independence from Spain for more than four decades, said Friday it had surrendered all its arms and explosives.



ETA, founded in 1959, says its pledge confirms it has brought the curtain down on its armed campaign for a Basque homeland, a territory that straddles the border between Spain and France.



In Madrid, the government last Saturday dismissed ETA's disarmament as a unilateral affair and bluntly warned that the group, which it denounces as a terror organization, could expect "nothing" in return.



A government source said Madrid did not believe the group would hand over all its weapons. It is not clear if the process will be accepted by either the Spanish or French governments.



ETA also wants an amnesty for its members who went underground, which anti-terrorism experts in France and Spain estimate at about 30 people.

...