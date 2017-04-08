Venezuela bans key opposition leader in tense crisis

Venezuelan authorities Friday banned a top opposition leader from public office for 15 years, the latest move in an increasingly tense power struggle in the crisis-hit country.



The state authority's move effectively bans Capriles, a lawyer of 44, from running against Maduro in a general election due next year.



Capriles branded Friday's ban part of what the opposition alleges is a "coup" by allies of Maduro, who is resisting opposition calls for a vote on removing him from power.



Capriles lost narrowly in the 2013 election that brought Maduro to the presidency after the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez -- father of Venezuela's "socialist revolution".



Venezuela's political crisis intensified last week when the Supreme Court issued rulings curbing the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.



The opposition blames Maduro for the economic crisis.

...