20 killed in Myanmar wedding boat crash

At least 20 people were killed when a boat carrying scores of wedding guests collided with a river barge at night in western Myanmar, authorities said Saturday, with more feared drowned as rescue workers renewed their search in daylight.



The boat was believed to be carrying between 60 and 80 people when it sank, according to state media and a local police officer.



Earlier that year in April at least 21 people, including nine children, died after their boat sank off the coast of Myanmar's western state of Rakhine.

