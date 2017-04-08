In France, bracing for possible Le Pen 'nightmare'

PARIS: What if Marine Le Pen wins in May?



Reminiscent of the runup to Trump's election last year, many artists have said they would prefer exile to living under Le Pen.



In 2002, Le Pen's father Jean-Marie Le Pen, now sidelined from the FN because of views even farther to the right than his daughter's, caused a political earthquake in France by winning through to the runoff.



Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio, the French-Mauritian author who won the Nobel prize for literature in 2008, said as far back as 2015 that he would hand in his French passport if Le Pen becomes president.



Throwing neutrality to the wind was Francois Durpaire, an educator and historian who co-authored a comic book titled "La Presidente" (using the feminine form of the noun) depicting France under Le Pen.



Joffrin also noted that if Le Pen wins, she is unlikely to have enough support outside her party to form a coalition government and would be forced into a co-habitation arrangement.

...