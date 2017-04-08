Seattle mayor denies sex abuse claims - 'simply not true'

Ed Murray led a long campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state, toiled for nearly two decades as a state lawmaker and won his biggest personal political victory in 2013 when he unseated Seattle's incumbent mayor by promising the ultra-liberal city to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15 .



Just as he took on a role as a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump and prepared to launch a re-election campaign, Murray was hit Thursday with a political bombshell -- accusations from three men that Murray sexually abused them in the 1980s.



Murray, 61, grew up in working class neighborhoods in and around Seattle as one of seven children in an Irish Catholic family and became one of the state's most prominent political figures.



Murray ended up working as a paralegal with public defender lawyers in Portland before returning to Seattle and joining the vanguard of the gay rights movement in the 1980s, serving as campaign manager for Cal Anderson, a Seattle state senator who was the state's first openly gay member.



Murray also recently fought to boost funding to address Seattle's homelessness crisis.



Murray has been with his partner, Michael Shiosaki, for 24 years.



Following Murray's statement Beauregard said Murray wasn't being truthful.

...