Australian leader vague on fate of asylum seekers

The future of hundreds of asylum seekers languishing at an Australian-run detention center in Papua New Guinea remained in doubt Saturday, with the leaders of both countries declining to provide details about what will happen to the men if a deal to resettle them in the United States falls through.



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said during a visit to the Pacific island nation that Papua New Guinea had made "significant progress" toward resettling the nearly 900 men being held at the Manus Island detention center, which is slated to close by the end of the year.



Australia thought it had finally solved the problem when the Obama administration said the U.S. would accept up to 1,250 refugees living on Nauru and Manus.

...