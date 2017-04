Police forces and demining team officers identify weapons handed by Basque separatist group ETA (Basque acronym for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna) in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle on April 8, 2017. France said a move by the Basque separatist group ETA to hand over weapons on April 8, was a "major step" and "an undeniably important day." "This stage of neutralising an arsenal of arms and explosives is a major step," Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said. ETA earlier handed the French authorities a list of arms ca