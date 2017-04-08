Obama aides push back against criticism of inaction on Syria

Former Obama administration officials are pushing back against criticism of the former president, saying they proposed similar airstrikes in Syria to the ones President Donald Trump ordered this week, but were stymied by a Republican-controlled Congress reluctant to go along with the Democratic president's plan.



Trump also had called for Obama to get congressional approval before any attack on Syria.



Tommy Vietor, former spokesman for the Obama National Security Council, sent out Trump's tweet demanding Obama get congressional approval.



Now president, Trump ordered the missile strikes on Thursday without seeking approval from Congress.



Obama had threatened Assad with military action after an earlier chemical weapons attack killed hundreds outside Damascus. Obama had declared the use of such weapons a "red line".

...