Mourn, don't criticize at memorials, Zuma warns colleagues

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma on Saturday hit out at critics within his own camp telling them not to use events such as funerals or memorial services to attack each other.



Zuma has come under fire in recent days – including from within his ruling African National Congress party – after he sacked the widely respected Gordhan.



Several senior ANC figures have publicly criticized Gordhan's removal and tens of thousands of South Africans marched on Friday across the country to demand Zuma's resignation.

...