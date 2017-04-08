Weapons, hundreds of kilos of explosives found at ETA sites: France

Police forces and demining team officers identify weapons handed by Basque separatist group ETA (Basque acronym for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna) in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle on April 8, 2017. / AFP / IROZ GAIZKA
ETA disarmament move a "major step," says France
Basque militants ETA surrender arms in end to decades of conflict
ETA weapons handed over to 'civil society' in France
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
ETA disarmament move a "major step," says France
Basque militants ETA surrender arms in end to decades of conflict
ETA weapons handed over to 'civil society' in France
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE