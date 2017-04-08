Venezuelan protesters clash with police at rally

Protesters hurling rocks clashed with police firing tear gas Saturday in Venezuela's fourth demonstration in a week against President Nicolas Maduro and his government.



This latest rally, scheduled earlier in the week, was marked by anger over a ruling from the leftist government banning opposition leader Henrique Capriles from office for 15 years.



The government move, which the 44-year-old Capriles announced on Friday, effectively prevents him from running against Maduro in next year's general election.



Capriles was also one of the leaders of mass demonstrations earlier this week against Maduro that led to clashes with police.



Venezuela's political crisis intensified last week when the Supreme Court issued rulings curbing the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.

...