Falcao returns from injury to score winner for leader Monaco

Radamel Falcao celebrated his return from injury with a sharply taken goal as French league leader Monaco scraped a 1-0 win at Angers on Saturday.



This was Monaco's 51st game of the season and tiredness is beginning to creep in, with coach Leonardo Jardim juggling players ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.



Then, Dirar broke down the right and showed great awareness to cut the ball back to Falcao, who stabbed the ball home for Monaco's 133rd goal in all competitions this season -- and one of the most valuable.



Monaco certainly has those qualities, and the pressure is on PSG not to drop points on Sunday against Guingamp, which was the last team to beat PSG, 2-1 at home just before Christmas.

