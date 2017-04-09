France's Macron unveils priorities as race tightens

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron detailed his priorities Sunday for his first few months in office if elected, as polls showed the unpredictable race tightening just two weeks before voting.



The latest poll published late on Saturday confirmed shifting momentum seen earlier this week following a second and final televised debate between the 11 candidates vying to be France's next leader.



Le Pen and Macron -- dubbed the "fragile favorite" by the Journal de Dimanche -- are neck-and neck but both have lost ground slightly and would win 23 percent if the vote were held today.



This would mean they both qualified for the second round run-off scheduled on May 7 which Macron is seen winning comfortably.

...