Tillerson says missile strikes carry a message for others

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack carries a message for any nation operating outside of international norms.



North Korea has pledged to bolster its defenses to protect against such airstrikes.



The missile strikes against Syria's Assad-led government took place Thursday night as President Donald Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner at Trump's Florida estate.



Trump and South Korea's leader, acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn, spoke by phone on Friday, according to the White House, which said they agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea and other issues.



Trump has said China, with its ties to North Korea, should deal with its neighbor, but that the U.S. was prepared to act on its own if necessary.

