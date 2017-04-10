Suspect in Sweden attack sympathized with Daesh

An Uzbek man suspected of ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people, had expressed sympathy for Daesh (ISIS) and was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order, Swedish police said Sunday.



The Stockholm suspect, aged 39 and from the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan, applied for permanent residence in Sweden in 2014 .



However, his bid was rejected and he was wanted for disregarding a deportation order, Hysing said.



Police had been looking for him since Sweden's Migration Agency in December gave him four weeks to leave, but security services had not viewed him as a militant threat.



Sweden's prosecution authority said a second person had been arrested on suspicion of having committed a terrorist offense through murder, but police said they were more convinced than ever that the Uzbek man was the driver of the truck.



Another five people were being held for questioning after raids and police said they had conducted about 500 interviews.



Sweden, a nation of 10 million inhabitants, has long taken pride in its tolerant liberal society and been among the world's most welcoming nations to immigrants.

...