Trump seeks options for erasing NKorea nuke threat

As a U.S. strike group led by an aircraft carrier steamed toward the Korean Peninsula Sunday, a senior official said President Donald Trump has asked to be provided with a range of options for eliminating the North Korean nuclear threat.



North Korea denounced Thursday's attack as an act of "intolerable aggression" and one that justified "a million times over" the North's push toward a credible nuclear deterrent.



Pyongyang is on a quest to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year.



In February, the North simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast, three of which fell provocatively close to Japan, in what it said was a drill for an attack on U.S. bases in the neighboring Asian country.



The head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, which provides missile detection for the region, said Thursday she was "extremely confident" of U.S. capability to intercept a potential intercontinental ballistic missile bound for America from the North.

...