Russian naval activity in Europe exceeds Cold War levels: U.S. admiral

Recent Russian naval activity in Europe exceeds levels seen during the Cold War, a top U.S. and NATO military officer said, voicing concern that the distributed nature of the deployments could end up "splitting and distracting" the transatlantic alliance.



Navy Admiral Michelle Howard, who heads NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Naples and commands U.S. naval forces in Europe and Africa, said Russia had clearly stepped up its naval actions in recent years although the size of its navy was smaller now than during the Cold War era.



Howard said the Russian naval maneuvers had been matched by increased persistent cyberattacks by Moscow, and a steady number of unprofessional "fly-bys" by Russian aircraft of U.S. and other allied vessels at sea.

...