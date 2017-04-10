Mining suspended in cyclone-hit New Caledonia as people seek shelter

Cyclonic winds and heavy rain buffeted New Caledonia Monday, prompting residents of the French South Pacific territory to seek shelter and halt mining of nickel, its most important export.



Cyclone Cook hit the main island at almost the same time as high tide, packing winds of up to 200 kph (124 mph), bringing down coconut trees to block roads and forcing residents to seek shelter indoors.



The storm hit land late Monday afternoon as a Category Three storm, said Virgil Cavarero, a forecaster at Meteo New Caledonia, below the destructive Category 4 predicted earlier, which would have been a level off the most dangerous wind speed.



Strong winds, heavy rain and rain are forecast to batter the 400-km (250 mile) length of the main island and smaller islands nearby.

...