UNICEF official seeks release of detained Rohingya children in Myanmar

A top official from the U.N. children's fund (UNICEF) has sought the release of Rohingya children detained in a Myanmar army crackdown on the Muslim minority, the organisation's country representative said Monday.



Children as young as 10 were among hundreds of Rohingya detained on charges of consorting with insurgents, Reuters revealed last month, citing a previously unreleased police document.



Thirteen juveniles were among more than 400 arrested since Oct. 9, when insurgents attacked three police border posts in northern Rakhine State near the frontier with Bangladesh, according to the March 7 document.

