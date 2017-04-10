Maldives opposition in new bid to take control of parliament

A coalition of opposition parties said it had submitted a no-confidence motion Sunday with the support of 31 MPs -- enough to force a vote in the 85-member majlis, or parliament.



The coalition, led by exiled opposition leader and former Maldives leader Mohamed Nasheed, is trying to undermine President Abdulla Yameen before elections next year.



The latest move comes days after Yameen locked up the last opposition leader still at liberty in the honeymoon island nation of just 340,000 people.



Nasheed became the country's first democratically elected president in 2008, but was narrowly defeated by Yameen in a controversial 2013 election run-off.

