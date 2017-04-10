EU should consider billion-euro investment boost for Greece: Austrian finmin

The European Union should consider a one-billion-euro ($1.1-billion) special investment program to spur growth in debt-ridden Greece, Austria's finance minister told daily Der Standard in an interview published Monday.



Hans Joerg Schelling said Greece would only be able to get back on track and regain access to capital markets if it was able to generate sustainable growth in the mid- and long-term. It was important to help the country participate in a pick-up in growth in the euro zone, he added.



Greece is on its third bailout from euro zone governments since 2010 .

...