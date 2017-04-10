Ex-policeman flees Philippines after testifying to Duterte 'death squad' link

A retired police officer who testified to killing hundreds of people while working for a "death squad" under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte when he was a city mayor has left the country in fear of his life, he said.



Arturo Lascanas in February told a Senate hearing he had killed 300 people, about 200 as a member of a hit squad at the behest of Duterte when he was mayor of southern Davao City.



Human rights groups say history has repeated itself in the Philippines since Duterte took office mid-last year and unleashed a war on drugs during which more than 8,000 people have died.

...