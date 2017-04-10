Polish presidential jet 'broke up in air': investigator

The top investigator of the deadly 2010 crash of a Polish presidential in Russia said Monday that a fresh analysis showed the aircraft broke up in mid-air before hitting the ground.



The claim comes on the day that Poles mark the seventh anniversary of the crash in Smolensk, western Russia, that claimed president Lech Kaczynski and 95 others, mostly senior Polish statesmen.



Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, who says that the crash was the result of a Polish-Russian conspiracy, last month accused former Polish premier and current EU President Donald Tusk of "diplomatic treason" over an earlier probe into the crash.



After winning power in 2015, the PiS launched a new investigation into the incident, which Polish and Russian investigators earlier attributed to human error and bad weather.

