Trump's Supreme Court appointee to be sworn in Monday

Neil Gorsuch, U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court appointee, is due to be sworn in Monday morning with a formal appearance at the White House, marking the biggest triumph so far for the new administration.



Gorsuch could be expected to serve for decades, while Trump could make further appointments to the high court to make it even more solidly conservative because three of the eight justices are 78 or older.



It will be administered by Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom Gorsuch clerked as a young lawyer.



Gorsuch will become the first justice to serve alongside a former boss.

...