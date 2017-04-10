U.S. airstrike gives Tillerson a boost for Moscow talks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be an early test of whether the Trump administration can use any momentum generated by striking a Syrian air base to craft and execute a strategy to end the Syrian war.



Those include getting rid of Syrian President Bashar Assad's remaining chemical weapons stocks and pressing Assad to negotiate Syria's future.



Tillerson said he had not seen hard evidence that Russia knew ahead of time about the chemical weapons attack but he planned to urge Moscow to rethink its support for Assad in the April 12 talks.



The U.S. cruise missile strike Thursday, meant to dissuade Assad from using chemical weapons again, gives Tillerson more credibility with Russian officials and will boost his efforts, observers and former officials said. Tillerson is due to meet with Russian officials Wednesday, and is expected to meet with Putin and Lavrov.



The U.S. strike -- ordered less than three days after the gas attack -- could make it clear to Russia that the United States will hold Moscow accountable for Assad, Blinken said.



Russia condemned the U.S. missile strike as illegal and Putin said it would harm U.S.-Russia ties.

...