China's Xi praises normalization of ties with Norway

Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday praised the normalization of relations with Norway, six years after a dispute over the Nobel Peace Prize, as Norway's prime minister said she was glad to be back.



Solberg's visit, the first to China by a Norwegian prime minister for a decade, began Friday and will end Tuesday.



Norway's salmon industry suffered as exports to China were halted.



Exchanges only resumed last December after Norway pledged its commitment to the one-China policy and respect for China's territorial integrity.

